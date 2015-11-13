FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott raises stake in Dialog, urges opposition to Atmel deal
November 13, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

Elliott raises stake in Dialog, urges opposition to Atmel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) to 5 percent and urged other shareholders on Friday to join it in opposing Dialog’s takeover of U.S. peer Atmel ATML.O.

In an open letter, Elliott recommended fellow shareholders vote against the transaction at a Dialog shareholder meeting on Nov. 19 and said it had been encouraged by the feedback it had had from shareholders so far.

Elliott had announced on Nov. 11 it had increased its stake to 3.6 percent.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
