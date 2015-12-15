FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dialog cuts sales guidance on weaker demand for mobile chips
December 15, 2015 / 7:33 AM / 2 years ago

Dialog cuts sales guidance on weaker demand for mobile chips

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGS.DE) slashed its revenue guidance on Tuesday, citing weaker-than-expected demand for chips used in mobile phones such as Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) big-screen iPhone.

The statement sent shares in Dialog, which is trying to buy U.S. rival Atmel Corp ATML.O for about $4.6 billion, 10 percent lower in pre-market trade, according to prices quoted by brokerage Lang & Schwarz.

Dialog said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to drop to between $390 million and $400 million from $435 million a year earlier, due to weaker demand in its Mobile Systems segment, which accounted for just over 80 percent of group sales in 2014.

It previously saw 2015 revenue coming to between $430 million and $460 million. At the mid point, the new guidance would mean full-year revenue of $1.35 billion, a 17 percent increase from a year earlier.

Dialog said it still saw its 2015 gross margin improving significantly compared with 2014 as cost cuts partly offset the weaker revenue forecast.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by John Miller and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
