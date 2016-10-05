FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Dialog Semi reviews guidance as Chinese holiday boosts third quarter sales
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 5, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Dialog Semi reviews guidance as Chinese holiday boosts third quarter sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dialog semiconductor logo is pictured at a company building in Germering near Munich, Germany August 15, 2016.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE), the maker of chips used in Apple and Samsung Electronics' smartphones, said it was reviewing its full-year guidance after a Chinese holiday helped bolster third-quarter sales.

Sales for the three months through September came to around $345 million, Dialog said late on Wednesday, up 40 percent from the second quarter and almost 5 percent above the year-earlier level, as orders for mobile chips were brought forward due to China's National Day holiday.

The news comes after a disappointing second quarter in which sales and operating profit dropped, prompting Dialog to cut its full-year sales guidance to forecast a drop by around 15 percent on softness in the smartphone market.

Dialog, which is due to publish full third-quarter financial results on Nov. 3, makes chips that manage power consumption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and tablet computers. Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) are among its main customers.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.