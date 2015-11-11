FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Elliott increases Dialog stake, says wins support in rally against Atmel deal
November 11, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Elliott increases Dialog stake, says wins support in rally against Atmel deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Elliott has increased its stake in Anglo-German chipmaker Dialog Semiconductor (DLGS.DE) to 3.6 percent and said it has received positive feedback from co-shareholders for its rally to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel ATML.O.

“Should Dialog shareholders vote against the transaction then we would envisage maintaining our interests in the company and working collaboratively with Dialog to enhance shareholder value,” Elliott said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dialog Semiconductor had said earlier on Wednesday it was sticking with its plan to buy Atmel.

“Dialog continues to believe this transaction is in the best interests of its shareholders,” the company said, adding it believed that Elliott was ignoring how much value the deal could create.

Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
