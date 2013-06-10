Diamond Foods to restate second-quarter results; third-quarter beats

(Reuters) - Diamond Foods Inc DMND.O said it will restate its consolidated financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended January 31 due to an error in calculation of diluted earnings per share.

The company is now reporting that it posted a loss of 37 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with the profit of 43 cents it had reported earlier.

Diamond Foods said its calculation of the diluted earnings per share did not fully reflect the dilutive impact of the change in fair value in the Oaktree Capital Management LP's warrant liability. (link.reuters.com/wak78t)

Diamond Foods restated financial results for fiscal years 2010 and 2011 last November, erasing $56.5 million in profit.

The company had launched an internal probe after questions surfaced in 2011 about its accounting for payments to walnut growers. The probe found that it had accounted for certain payments in the wrong fiscal periods.

Separately, the company appointed Raymond Silcock, a former chief financial officer of Great Atlantic and Pacific, as its new CFO. He replaces interim CFO Michael Murphy. Diamond’s former finance chief was removed in the wake of the walnut accounting scandal.

Diamond Foods also reported third-quarter results that beat market estimates as cost-saving efforts boosted margins. (r.reuters.com/fek78t)

The company’s shares rose 5 percent in extended trading. They had closed at $17.54 on the Nasdaq on Monday.