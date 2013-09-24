FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Diamond Offshore CEO Lawrence Dickerson to retire
September 24, 2013 / 12:53 PM / 4 years ago

Diamond Offshore CEO Lawrence Dickerson to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO.N) said Chief Executive Lawrence Dickerson would retire once a successor is found, expected by March 31.

Dickerson, 60, has been with the company for 34 years, becoming chief executive in May 2008.

He has been a director since March 1998, before which he was the chief operating officer.

Diamond Offshore, which has a market value of $8.75 billion, is majority owned by conglomerate Loews Corp (L.N), which has presence in hotel, energy and financial services.

Diamond Offshore had reported a higher-than-expected profit for the second quarter in July.

The company has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to search for a new CEO.

Diamond Offshore shares closed at $62.95 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

