Piece of Princess Diana wedding cake goes to auction
December 17, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

Piece of Princess Diana wedding cake goes to auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - A 34-year old slice of cake from the royal wedding of Britain’s Princess Diana and Prince Charles and a White House rocking chair used by late U.S. President John F. Kennedy are among the items being auctioned off online on Thursday.

The piece of fruitcake, packaged in the original white and silver presentation box, was served at a wedding breakfast reception for 120 guests at Buckingham Palace. Bidding for the piece starts at $1,100.

A wooden rocking chair used by Kennedy is being sold with a starting price of $70,000.

The online sale is being conducted by Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

