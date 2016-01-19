FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo to start new company
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 19, 2016 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo to start new company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo arrives for the the annual Allen and Co. media conference Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Former Twitter Inc chief executive, Dick Costolo, said on Tuesday he is starting a new company with Bryan Oki, co founder & chief executive at wellness consulting firm Fitify Inc.

“We’re building a software platform that reimagines the path to personal fitness,” Costolo said in a tweet.

Costolo also tweeted that he is going to be a partner at Index Ventures, a venture capital firm which has invested in companies such as SoundCloud, Etsy Inc, King Digital Entertainment Plc and Pure Storage Inc.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.