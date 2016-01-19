Ex-Twitter CEO Dick Costolo to start new company

Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo arrives for the the annual Allen and Co. media conference Sun Valley, Idaho July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Former Twitter Inc chief executive, Dick Costolo, said on Tuesday he is starting a new company with Bryan Oki, co founder & chief executive at wellness consulting firm Fitify Inc.

“We’re building a software platform that reimagines the path to personal fitness,” Costolo said in a tweet.

Costolo also tweeted that he is going to be a partner at Index Ventures, a venture capital firm which has invested in companies such as SoundCloud, Etsy Inc, King Digital Entertainment Plc and Pure Storage Inc.