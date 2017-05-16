Dick's Sporting Goods shares have worst one-day decline since 2014

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods fell nearly 14 percent on Tuesday in their worst one-day decline in three years after the sports retailer's quarterly same-store sales disappointed Wall Street.

Dick's said its fiscal first-quarter same-store sales rose 2.4 percent, which was less than its own previous estimate of growth between 3 and 4 percent, and it warned of an ongoing "challenging retail environment".

Stores and malls across the United States have been closing due to competition from Amazon.com and other online retailers, as well as changing consumer spending trends.

Dick's rival Sportsman's Warehouse dropped 2.93 percent and Foot Locker fell 1.94 percent.

A gain in business following last year's bankruptcy of The Sports Authority appears to be fading, wrote Cowen analyst Kohn Kerman in a note following Dick's results.

Kerman cut his price target to $50 from $55 but maintained his "outperform" rating, writing that Dick's dominant position in sport products gives it an advantage compared to department stores, which have also been hurt by the shift to online sales.

RBC analyst Scot Ciccarelli cut his price target to $50 from $61 and also maintained his "outperform" rating on Dick's.

So far in 2017, Dick's stock has fallen 24 percent, and with Tuesday's loss it was priced at 10 times expected earnings, compared to an average of 16 times expected earnings over the past five years.

Dick's stock closed down 13.73 percent at $41.04 - its biggest one-day drop since May 20, 2014.