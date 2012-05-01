FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DIFC Investments returns to profit, nears sukuk refi deal
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 1, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

DIFC Investments returns to profit, nears sukuk refi deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

DUBAI, MAY 1 - DIFC Investments, the investment arm of the company running Dubai’s financial free zone, swung to a full-year profit in 2011, financial statements showed, and is close to a bank deal to refinance an upcoming Islamic bond maturity.

The firm is “committed” to the repayment of its $1.25 billion Islamic bond, or sukuk, Chairman Abdulla Mohammed Saleh said in a statement to Nasdaq Dubai.

DIFC Investments’ financial records stated that an agreement to refinance the sukuk was close and that management was confident that final agreements were “imminent.”

The company made a net profit of $130.5 million last year compared to a net loss of $272 million in the previous year, after the impact of discontinued operations.

Profit from continuing operations totaled $185.4 million compared to a loss of $286 million in 2010.

Rental income increased last year by 1.8 percent over 2010 and total rental income generated from investment properties was $128 million.

During 2011, DIFC Investments sold Despec International, an IT distribution firm, for $27 million, with payment to be received in three installments by December 31 2013. The company received an amount of $15 million in 2011, in line with the installment plan, it said.

Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by David French

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.