U.S. digital ad revenue climbs to $36 billion in 2012

(Reuters) - Digital advertising revenue in the United States increased 15 percent to $36.6 billion hitting a record, according to the organization that tracks digital spending.

Advertisers turned mostly to search ads, the format that dominated almost half of total spending representing 46.3 percent at $16.9 billion.

The latest report released on Tuesday is from the Interactive Advertising Bureau, which members include more than 500 media and technology companies responsible for 86 percent of online advertising in the U.S., and consulting firm PwC US.

Mobile advertising - a form of revenue many companies from Facebook to Yahoo to Google are trying to increase as more people use smartphones and tablets - represented 9.2 percent of the total U.S. digital ad revenue at $3.4 billion.

Display advertising, including video, rose 33 percent to $12 billion and represented almost 33 percent of total revenue.

(The story corrects third paragraph to read Interactive Advertising Bureau, not Internet Advertising Bureau.)