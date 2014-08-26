FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Digital Ally shares jump 20 percent on demand for wearable cameras
August 26, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

Digital Ally shares jump 20 percent on demand for wearable cameras

Akane Otani

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Digital Ally Inc (DGLY.O) shares soared 20 percent to $15.00 on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day, on a surge in interest in wearable cameras, particularly for police officers.

Digital Ally, which produces cameras compact enough to be pinned to shirts, belts or eyeglasses, has reported heightened demand for its product since Aug. 9, when a white police officer shot and killed an unarmed black teen in Ferguson, Missouri, triggering weeks of protests.

More than 147,000 people have signed a White House petition calling for legislation that would require state, county and local police to wear cameras on the job.

The focus on wearable cameras has driven a rally in Digital Ally shares, which have more than doubled in value since they closed at $7.08 last Tuesday.

Investors are flocking to the stock in larger numbers. While the stock’s average daily volume was only about 13,000 shares between August 2009 and June 2014, more than 7.4 million shares have changed hands in each of the past five sessions.

In the first 45 minutes of trading on Tuesday, the stock had already logged volume of 5.9 million shares, nearly double the 50-day moving average volume of 1.6 million shares.

Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
