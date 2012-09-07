FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Digital Domain Media may consider bankruptcy protection
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 7, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Digital Domain Media may consider bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Digital Domain Media Group Inc DDMG.N fell as much as 45 percent after the company, which makes digital special effects for TV and films, said it may consider bankruptcy protection as it looks to pay down debt.

The company’s shares fell to 54 cents, their lowest level since their debut on the New York Stock Exchange in November at $8.50 apiece.

The Academy Award-winning company, which created special effects for movies such as “Titanic” and “Transformers,” defaulted in paying interest on $35 million senior notes on Wednesday.

Digital Domain also said Chief Executive John Textor has resigned. The company said it was weighing options on appointing a new CEO.

Textor said in a regulatory filing on August 29 that he planned to take the company private, but did not give details. Textor owns a 23 percent stake in the company.

The company named Ed Ulbrich as CEO of Digital Domain Productions Inc, its core business.

Digital Domain said on Friday it closed its Port St. Lucie, Florida operations and fired most of the employees at the facility. It will still operate its studios in California and Vancouver.

The company, which specializes in creating realistic computer-generated humans, said in June it was planning multiple virtual Elvis Presley likenesses across various platforms, including live shows, TV and online.

Digital Domain started looking for strategic alternatives last month and has hired Wells Fargo Securities LLC as financial adviser.

Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.