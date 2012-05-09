FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Digital River extends distribution deal with Microsoft
May 9, 2012

Digital River extends distribution deal with Microsoft

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Digital River Inc DRIV.O said it extended an e-commerce deal with Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), its largest customer, by five months to March 1, 2014, sending its shares up 7 percent in afternoon trade.

As part of the agreement, Digital River may build, host and manage the Microsoft Store -- an e-commerce store that supports the sale of Microsoft and third party software as well as consumer electronics products to customers throughout the world.

Digital River may also provide e-commerce services in connection with Microsoft Store on a global basis.

Microsoft accounted for about 28 percent of Digital River’s revenue in 2011.

Digital River also affirmed its full-year outlook of adjusted profit of $1.20 to $1.28 per share, on revenue of $402 million to $409 million.

Analysts were looking for a profit of $1.22 per share on revenue of about $405.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $15.79 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They rose to $16.20 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)

