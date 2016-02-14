Insight Venture Partners nears deal for Diligent Corp: sources

(Reuters) - Insight Venture Partners is nearing a deal to acquire Diligent Corp DIL.NZ, a maker of software used by corporate boards, two people familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

Insight, a U.S. investment firm, is planning to pay a 30 percent premium for Diligent, one of the people said. The New York-based company’s shares, which are listed in New Zealand, ended trading on Friday at NZ$5.64 ($3.74), valuing the company at NZ$493.4 million.

Insight’s agreement to acquire Diligent could be announced as soon as Monday in New Zealand, the people said, cautioning that the deal had not yet been finalized.

The sources asked not to be named because the matter is confidential. Diligent and Insight Ventures declined to comment.

Diligent makes products that provide secure corporate governance and collaboration solutions for boards and senior executives.

Its software such as Boardbooks is used by more than 100,000 board directors and executives to keep track of confidential materials and to run board meetings, according to its website.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO), the parent company of Reuters News, sold Diligent its BoardLink business, a digital meeting portal for boards, last year for $10 million.

Insight Ventures is best known for making investments in startups and growth-stage companies, but has also participated in buyouts before.

It was part of the private equity consortium that took BMC Software private in 2013 for $6.9 billion, alongside Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital.