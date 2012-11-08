FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dillard's same-store sales beats Wall Street forecasts
November 8, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

Dillard's same-store sales beats Wall Street forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Department store chain Dillard’s Inc (DDS.N) on Thursday reported a higher quarterly adjusted profit, helped by strong gains in sales that handily beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, rose 5 percent, beating Wall Street projections for a 3 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/. Net sales rose 4.8 percent to $1.45 billion. At Macy’s Inc (M.N), Dillard’s most direct rival, same-store sales rose 3.7 percent.

Dillard’s posted net income of $48.5 million, or $1.01 per share, in the quarter ended October 27, compared with $228.2 million, or $4.31 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time tax items including a large credit last year, Dillard’s earned 96 cents per share in the quarter, double what it earned in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

