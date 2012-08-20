FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Phyllis Diller's self-deprecating humor
August 20, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Phyllis Diller's self-deprecating humor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Phyllis Diller, a former housewife whose raucous jokes about her life and looks swept her to fame and made her among America’s pioneering female stand-up comediennes, died on Monday, age 95.

She was known for her flamboyant style and self-deprecating humor. Here are some examples of Diller’s jokes.

* “I love to go to the doctor. Where else would a man look at me and say, ‘Take off your clothes?'”

* “You know you’re old when someone compliments you on your alligator shoes and you’re barefoot.”

* “You know you’re getting old when your blood type’s been discontinued.”

* “I’ve been asked to say a couple of words about my husband, Fang. How about ‘short’ and ‘cheap?'”

* “I realized on our first wedding anniversary that our marriage was in trouble. Fang gave me luggage. It was packed. My mother damn near suffocated.”

* “Housework can’t kill you but why take a chance?”

* “Whatever you may look like, marry a man your own age - as your beauty fades, so will his eyesight.”

* “Be nice to your children, for they will choose your rest home.”

Compiled by Bill Trott; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
