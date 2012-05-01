FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Applebee's parent posts higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Applebee’s and IHOP restaurant parent DineEquity Inc (DIN.N) posted a higher quarterly profit after sales at its Applebee’s chain improved.

Net income rose to $29.9 million, or $1.64 per share, from $28.1 million, or $1.53 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, DineEquity reported a first-quarter profit of $1.36 per share.

Revenue fell to $245.6 million from $300.2 million.

Separately, the company said it agreed to sell 39 company-operated restaurants in Virginia to the Potomac Family Dining Group.

DineEquity expects the deal, which is expected to close in the third quarter, to result in net proceeds of about $25 million after taxes and cut its sale-leaseback related financing obligations by about $40 million.

Reporting Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

