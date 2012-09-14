FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RBS confirms plans to float Direct Line business
September 14, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

RBS confirms plans to float Direct Line business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) confirmed it plans to push ahead with a flotation of its Direct Line insurance division in what could be the biggest listing on the London Stock Exchange for over a year.

RBS, which is majority-owned by the government following a bailout during the 2008 financial crisis, was told to sell Britain’s biggest motor insurer by European Union regulators as a condition for taking state aid.

Analysts have said the initial public offering could value Direct Line at over 3 billion pounds ($4.8 billion), but the business may struggle to match that valuation in tough market conditions which have already scuppered a planned flotation by Germany’s third-biggest insurer Talanx HDIVGT.UL.

$1 = 0.6226 British pounds Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Myles Neligan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
