Low prices, Olympics drive Sports Direct sales jump

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sporting goods retailer Sports Direct (SPD.L) posted a 25 percent jump in first quarter sales, benefiting from an aggressive pricing strategy and demand stoked by the London Olympics.

The firm, controlled by billionaire Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, said on Wednesday sales for the 13 weeks to July 29 were 519 million pounds ($824 million), up from 414.3 million pounds in the same period last year.

That compares to growth of 13 percent in the 2011-12 year.

Gross profit increased 20.4 percent to 211.1 million pounds.

First quarter retail sales rose 20 percent to 441.4 million pounds.

“During this unprecedented sporting summer our retail performance continues to go from strength to strength ... Our unrivalled depth and breadth of product combined with the continued investment in lowering prices to our customers is underpinning this performance,” said Chief Executive Dave Forsey.

He said trading since the end of July had remained equally strong. “Sales have also been boosted by the tremendous performance of Team GB at the London Olympics.”

Sports Direct, which owns Sports Direct.com and Lillywhites stores as well as brands including Slazenger, Dunlop and Lonsdale, is targeting for 2012-13 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 270 million pounds, before a charge for bonus share schemes.

Its success contrasts with the woes of rival JJB Sports JJB.L, which last week put itself up for sale and warned investors their shares may be worthless.

With British consumers’ disposable incomes being squeezed by muted wages growth and government austerity measures many retailers are struggling.

Sports Direct has, however, coped well in the economic downturn, benefiting from its value offer, a fast growing internet presence, a highly motivated staff due to the lucrative bonus scheme and European expansion.

Shares in the group, over two thirds of which are owned by Ashley, have risen 46 percent in 2012.

The stock closed at 310 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 1.86 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.6295 British pounds)