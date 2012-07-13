RBS adds 8 banks to Direct Line IPO: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) has added eight banks to help with the initial public offering of its Direct Line insurance arm later this year, one of the biggest planned listings in London, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

RBS has said it wanted to list Direct Line in the fourth quarter. Analysts have estimated it could be valued at around 3 billion pounds.

The sale of a minority stake is being run by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS, who are acting as joint bookrunners.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC, Investec, KBW and RBC have now also been added to the syndicate in junior roles, the people said.

Europe’s IPO market has seen little activity over the last year as the euro zone crisis sapped investor confidence. But European regulators have said RBS must sell a majority stake in the insurer by the end of 2013 as payback for Britain’s bailout of the bank during the financial crisis.

RBS declined to comment.