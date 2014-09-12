FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DirecTV confident it will close Sunday Ticket deal by end of 2014
September 12, 2014 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

DirecTV confident it will close Sunday Ticket deal by end of 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The headquarters building of U.S. satellite TV operator DirecTV is seen in Los Angeles, California May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - DirecTV, the largest U.S. satellite provider, expects to finalize its much anticipated contract with the National Football League for rights to the popular Sunday Ticket package by the end of the year, chief executive Mike White said on Friday.

The company’s merger with wireless provider AT&T Inc hinges on the completion of the deal.

“We have made good progress on the deal,” said White at a telecommunications conference in New York.

Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

