FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House panel to hold hearing on AT&T deal for DirecTV
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 4, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House panel to hold hearing on AT&T deal for DirecTV

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

The headquarters building of U.S. satellite TV operator DirecTV is seen in Los Angeles, California May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on June 24 to discuss AT&T’s (T.N) proposed deal to buy DirecTV DTV.O, the panel said on Wednesday.

The $48.5 billion deal would combine the second-largest U.S. wireless carrier with the No. 1 satellite TV provider.

Witnesses will include AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson and DirecTV CEO Michael White, the committee said in a statement.

AT&T and DirecTV announced their planned deal on May 18, just a few months after Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) offered $45 billion for Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N, a transaction that would create the leading U.S. cable and broadband Internet powerhouse.

Both deals must win approval from antitrust regulators and the Federal Communications Commission in order to go forward. Congress has no decision-making power in the regulatory review.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.