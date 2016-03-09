DirecTV says all channels restored after two-hour outage

DirecTV satellite dishes are seen on an apartment roof in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/Files

(Reuters) - DirecTV, the satellite TV provider owned by No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc (T.N), said all channels have been restored after experiencing loss of audio and video for at least two hours on Tuesday.

“All channels have been restored. We apologize for the inconvenience,” AT&T spokesman Eric Ryan said in a statement.

AT&T bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion last year, making it the world’s No. 1 pay-TV operator with 45 million video subscribers, including Mexico and Latin America, at the end of 2015.