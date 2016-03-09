FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DirecTV says all channels restored after two-hour outage
March 9, 2016 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

DirecTV says all channels restored after two-hour outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DirecTV satellite dishes are seen on an apartment roof in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn/Files

(Reuters) - DirecTV, the satellite TV provider owned by No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier AT&T Inc (T.N), said all channels have been restored after experiencing loss of audio and video for at least two hours on Tuesday.

“All channels have been restored. We apologize for the inconvenience,” AT&T spokesman Eric Ryan said in a statement.

AT&T bought DirecTV for $48.5 billion last year, making it the world’s No. 1 pay-TV operator with 45 million video subscribers, including Mexico and Latin America, at the end of 2015.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Lisa Shumaker

