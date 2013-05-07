DirecTV beats estimates on LatAm growth, shares jump

(Reuters) - Satellite TV provider DirecTV DTV.O easily beat estimates for the first quarter on Tuesday, as better-than-expected growth in Latin America helped offset the negative effects of a currency devaluation in Venezuela, sending shares up 6.7 percent.

The largest U.S. satellite television company, with more than 20 million customers, managed to boost subscribers just as cable companies have been losing video customers.

In the United States, DirecTV added 21,000 net subscribers. Wall Street looked for 25,000 net subscribers, on average, according to StreetAccount. It increased its average revenue per subscriber by $4.06 from a year ago to $96.05.

“DirecTV U.S. puts up good showing in a tough situation,” said Brean Capital analyst Todd Mitchell.

In Latin America, it added 583,000 subscribers in the quarter, while analysts polled by StreetAccount expected some 519,000 subscribers.

Shares rose $3.89 to $61.85.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and Time Warner Cable TWC.N lost tens of thousands of net video subscribers in the first quarter.

Mitchell said DirecTV made more money off its subscribers by charging higher advanced service fees, instituting price increases and adding more events and movies for customers to buy.

DirecTV executives will speak to investors later Tuesday on a conference call.

The company’s earnings were stronger than even the most optimistic of 18 Wall Street estimates, and shares rose 3.4 percent in premarket trading.

DirecTV took a $166 million charge in the quarter related to the devaluation of the Venezuelan currency in February. Much of DirecTV’s subscriber growth in recent years has stemmed from Latin America, where it has been tapping into an expanding middle class with more spending power in countries like Brazil. It also operates in Colombia, Argentina, Venezuela, Chile and Ecuador.

Net income attributable to DirecTV was $690 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $731 million, or $1.07 per share, a year ago. Earnings per share rose, even though profit fell as the company’s share count declined sharply.

Revenue jumped 8 percent to $7.58 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $7.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.