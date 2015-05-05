FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 5, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

DirecTV revenue rises 4 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A DirecTV satellite dish is seen on a residential home in Encinitas, California November 5, 2014. Satellite TV provider DirecTV will report its third-quarter earnings Thursday. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - DirecTV, the No. 1 U.S. satellite TV company, posted a 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it added 279,000 subscribers and earned more from each user.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $730 million, or $1.44 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $561 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

DirecTV, which is being brought out by telecom company AT&T Inc, said revenue rose to $8.14 billion from $7.86 billion.

Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

