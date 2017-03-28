FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Disasters cost insurers $54 billion, economy $175 billion in 2016: Swiss Re
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 28, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 5 months ago

Disasters cost insurers $54 billion, economy $175 billion in 2016: Swiss Re

Two children play with a wheelchair in a street after Hurricane Matthew in Damassins, Haiti, October 22, 2016.Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Disasters cost insurers $54 billion in 2016 and created total economic losses of $175 billion, reinsurer Swiss Re said in a revised study on Tuesday.

"The losses in 2016 – both economic and insured – were the highest since 2012 and reversed the downtrend of the last four years," the world's second-largest reinsurer said.

The group said natural catastrophes and man-made disasters claimed 11,000 lives last year.

The figures showed an increase on initial estimates provided by the group in mid-December, which placed financial losses above $158 billion and insured losses at $49 billion at least.

In its annual natural catastrophe review released in early January, Munich Re said insurers paid out around $50 billion for natural disaster claims last year.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.