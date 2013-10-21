FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Discover Financial profit misses as provisions rise
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 21, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 4 years ago

Discover Financial profit misses as provisions rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Discover Financial Services (DFS.N) reported a 7 percent fall in quarterly profit that narrowly missed Wall Street estimates as the credit card company put aside more money to cover defaults.

Discover shares fell more than 5 percent in extended trading.

The payment processing network set aside $333 million to cover future bad debt, up from $136 million a year earlier.

Credit card loans rose 4 percent to $50.4 billion in the quarter ended September 30. Delinquencies over 30 days fell to 1.67 percent from 1.83 percent.

Net profit fell to $593 million, or $1.20 per share, in the third quarter, from $637 million, or $1.24 per share.

Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3 percent to $2.06 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares, which have risen about 7 percent this month, fell to $51.06 in trading after the bell after closing at $53.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian, Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.