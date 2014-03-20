FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discovery to supply shows for Chinese pay-TV network
March 20, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 4 years ago

Discovery to supply shows for Chinese pay-TV network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, owner of cable networks including the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, said on Thursday it will provide programming to a new pay-TV channel in China operated by WASU Digital TV Media Group.

The first shows on the digital channel, called Qiu Suo, will include “Man vs. Wild,” “Tanked” and “The Big Brain Theory,” Discovery said in a statement. Discovery also will serve as a consultant for the subscription channel, which was launched on March 16, the statement said.

WASU Digital TV Media Group is owned by Hangzhou Culture, Radio and Television Group and the Zhejiang Radio and Television Group.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Peter Galloway

