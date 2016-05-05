FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discovery Communications revenue rises as U.S. networks perform
May 5, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

Discovery Communications revenue rises as U.S. networks perform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Discovery Communications headquarters building is seen in Silver Spring, Maryland December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Brad Bower/File Photo

(Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA.O), the owner of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue as advertising and distribution revenue improved at its U.S. networks.

Net income available to the company rose to $263 million, or 42 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $250 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

Discovery, which gets more than half its revenue from international networks, said revenue rose to $1.56 billion from $1.54 billion.

Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

