Discovery expects Eurosport app to reach one million subs in two years

(Reuters) - Discovery Communications Chief Executive David Zaslav said he expects its Eurosport Group’s player app to reach one million subscribers in two years and that it will bring an additional $100 million in revenue.

“It’s a big initiative,” he said about the Eurosport app.

Discovery took a controlling ownership position in the European sports broadcaster last year. The app currently counts about 200,000 subscribers.

Zaslav said Discovery is getting “aggressive” on the international front to find new growth as “things taper here in the U.S.”

Last year, Discovery’s International Networks pushed up the company’s total revenue 13 percent to $6.3 billion. Revenue at its U.S. Networks was flat.

Zaslav made the projection on Tuesday during a presentation to advertisers and press about Discovery’s new lineup for the season. It unveiled new programs including “Elevation Weekend,” about extreme mountain climbing as well as the timing of its big hit “Shark Week,” to premier on July 5.

Additionally, Zaslav said Discovery plans to spend $2 billion on content this year.

The company also said it had acquired the British production company Neal Street Productions, known for such programs as “Penny Dreadful,” and “The Hollow Crown,” for an undisclosed sum.

