Discovery shares rise on strong results, fee growth expected

(Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc (DISCA.O) shares rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported strong U.S. advertising growth and pledged to increase the fees it receives from operators that carry its networks next quarter.

Chief Executive David Zaslav said the company has invested more in content across its channels, which include Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery, at a faster rate than the fees it receives from pay-TV operators.

Discovery is negotiating about 20 percent of its content deals with pay-TV operators by the end of the year. Media companies such as Discovery make money from advertising on their cable networks and from fees paid by companies such as Comcast and DirecTV to carry their channels.

“When we sit down and renegotiate our deals, we’re going to be looking for fair value. And fair value for us is going to be substantially more than we were getting,” Zaslav said on a conference call.

Discovery said the Oprah Winfrey Network, which it co-owns, paid back Discovery $20 million in cash. Andy Warren, the chief financial officer, said those payments would continue. Discovery had loaned OWN money as part of its joint venture, and after four years the network is on track and gaining traction in the ratings.

U.S. advertising rose 12 percent to $383 million in the third quarter. Discovery revenue in the third quarter rose 28 percent to $1.375 billion, which slightly missed estimates of $1.39 billion. It posted net income of $256 million, or 71 cents per share, compared to $206 million, or 55 cents a year ago. Its EPS missed analyst estimates by a penny, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Discovery shares were up $3.99 at $88.33 in afternoon trade on the Nasdaq.