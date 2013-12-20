FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FCC grants Dish more time to figure out wireless strategy
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 20, 2013 / 6:00 PM / 4 years ago

FCC grants Dish more time to figure out wireless strategy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission said on Friday that Dish Network Corp could take more time to build a network using some of the wireless airwaves it has bought.

The FCC sets deadlines and requirements for how - and how quickly - companies have to make use of the radio frequencies they own. The new waiver gives Dish eight years instead of seven to use some of its spectrum, as well as more flexibility on how it can use the airwaves.

In return, Dish plans to invest $1.56 billion in the upcoming auction of so-called H block frequencies, scheduled for January.

Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen is looking to expand the company beyond the mature pay TV market. He also wants to put to work the billions of dollars in wireless spectrum he’s amassed in the past few years.

Dish is exploring a potential bid for telecom company T-Mobile in 2014, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Dish had already been granted some flexibility by the FCC in October, but the latest waiver removes more regulatory hurdles for the satellite company’s wireless ambitions. As part of the earlier agreement, Dish promised to lower the power in the so-called E block of frequencies that it owns to reduce the possibility of interference with signals sent on nearby frequencies, which are owned by other companies including AT&T.

Dish officials were not immediately available for comment on Friday. The company’s shares rose 86 cents, or 1.5 percent to $56.73 in Nasdaq trading.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.