Dish tells FCC: Charter-TWC merger 'not in public interest'

The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) said the proposed merger of Charter Communications and Time Warner Cable was not in the public interest, in a reply filed with the Federal Communications Commission.

“The proposed merger is harmful for consumers, competition and innovation, and should be denied,” Dish said in a statement on Thursday. Dish said its filing was in reply to a defense of the proposed merger made by Charter, Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.

Under the deal, Charter will also win control of Bright House.

In October, Dish, the second largest U.S. satellite TV company by revenue, said it had filed a petition asking the FCC to deny the proposed merger of Charter Communications Inc (CHTR.O) and Time Warner Cable TWC.N, citing substantial harm to competitors and consumers.

Charter said in May that it would buy Time Warner Cable in a cash-and-stock deal that would make it the No. 2 U.S. Internet and cable company after Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O).

“The merger will create a dominant duopoly,” Dish said on Thursday.

New Charter’s commitments to provide faster broadband service without data caps, modem fees or contracts among other things puts the transaction in the public interest, Charter spokesman Justin Venech told Reuters in an email.

“We look forward to continuing to work with regulators and interested parties to achieve a timely approval,” Venech said.

Time Warner Cable shareholders on Sept. 21 approved the company’s $56 billion takeover by Charter Communications.

A Time Warner Cable spokeswoman declined to comment.

FCC was not immediately available to comment outside regular U.S. business hours.