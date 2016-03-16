FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NBCUniversal says will participate in potential Dish arbitration
March 16, 2016 / 10:43 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign in the lobby of the corporate headquarters of Dish Network is seen in the Denver suburb of Englewood, Colorado April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - NBCUniversal said it would participate in any arbitration Dish Network Corp could potentially file as the satellite TV company pursues its plan to stop NBC from blacking out channels such as CNBC and USA.

“Should Dish proceed with arbitration we will of course participate in the process, and look forward to receiving the fair market value for our portfolio of networks,” an NBCUniversal spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

Dish said on Tuesday it was suing NBCUniversal for breach of contract and expected to file for arbitration, which it claimed would prevent NBC from blacking out Dish customers under the terms of Comcast Corp’s acquisition of NBCUniversal in 2011.

Dish and NBCUniversal are currently battling over renewal of their carriage agreement.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

