Dish CEO Charlie Ergen steps down as president
December 11, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Dish CEO Charlie Ergen steps down as president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen (C) arrives at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan in New York January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV company by revenue, said CEO and co-founder Charlie Ergen will be relinquishing his post as president of the company.

Erik Carlson, a Dish veteran of twenty years, has been named president and chief operating officer. Carlson was previously executive vice-president of operations.

Ergen, who is also chairman, returned to the helm of Dish earlier this year as the company struggles to stanch subscriber losses.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
