Dish CEO Charlie Ergen steps down as president

Dish Network Chairman Charlie Ergen (C) arrives at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan in New York January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp, the No. 2 U.S. satellite TV company by revenue, said CEO and co-founder Charlie Ergen will be relinquishing his post as president of the company.

Erik Carlson, a Dish veteran of twenty years, has been named president and chief operating officer. Carlson was previously executive vice-president of operations.

Ergen, who is also chairman, returned to the helm of Dish earlier this year as the company struggles to stanch subscriber losses.