Comcast's NBC blocks Sling TV ads, Dish says
#Technology News
July 31, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Comcast's NBC blocks Sling TV ads, Dish says

Malathi Nayak

2 Min Read

A DirecTV satellite dish is seen on an apartment wall in Los Angeles, California May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp said on Friday that Comcast Corp’s broadcast television network NBC is not airing ads promoting its Sling TV video streaming service in some markets.

While NBC, part of Comcast’s NBCUniversal film and TV unit, has banned Sling TV ads, other major networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox are running its commercials, Sling TV CEO Roger Lynch said in a blog post.

NBCUniversal’s four locally-owned stations in New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. have declined to air Sling TV’s ads, a spokesman for NBCUniversal said without providing a reason behind the move.

Satellite TV provider Dish’s $20-per-month Sling TV service lets viewers who shun pricey cable and satellite subscriptions watch television over the Internet.

Traditional pay-TV companies are struggling to retain subscribers and online video streaming services, such as Sling TV and Sony Corp’s PlayStation Vue, have rolled out in recent months.

The battle between new online video services and traditional pay-TV companies is being closely watched as viewer habits shift and the television industry undergoes a seismic change.

“Maybe these commercials hit a little too close to home for them when we call out tactics like price hikes, equipment fees and just all around terrible customer service,” Sling TV’s Lynch said in a video blog.

Earlier this month, Comcast said it is beta-testing a new service that would let its Xfinity Internet customers stream live TV over phones, tablets and laptops for $15 per month.

Reporting by Malathi Nayak, additional reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
