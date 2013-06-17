FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint files lawsuit against Dish and Clearwire
#Business News
June 17, 2013 / 11:50 PM / in 4 years

Sprint files lawsuit against Dish and Clearwire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a Sprint store in New York December 17, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Sprint Nextel Corp has filed a lawsuit against Dish Network Corp and Clearwire Corp to prevent the completion of Dish’s offer for Clearwire’s shares.

The lawsuit details how Dish has “repeatedly attempted to fool Clearwire’s shareholders into believing its proposal was actionable in an effort to acquire Clearwire’s spectrum and to obstruct Sprint’s transaction with Clearwire,” Sprint said in a statement on Monday.

The complaint has been filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Dish said on Monday the waiting period for the tender offer to purchase Clearwire’s class A common stock expired on June 14.

Clearwire’s board urged shareholders last week to accept a tender offer from Dish over an earlier deal with majority owner Sprint Nextel to buy out the minority shareholders of the wireless service provider.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon

