8 months ago
Walt Disney's signed will, animation trove go up for auction
December 9, 2016 / 7:18 AM / 8 months ago

Walt Disney's signed will, animation trove go up for auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney fans can buy a piece of history when the late animation entrepreneur's signed will and other Disney memorabilia go up for auction on Friday.

The "Animation and Disneyana Auction", held at Profiles in History in Los Angeles, will offer 600 lots of animation art and Disney-related items.

The list includes animation frames from memorable films such as "Cinderella" and the holiday classic "How the Grinch Stole Christmas". A prop pistol from the original "Pirates of the Caribbean" attraction at Walt Disney World will also go under the hammer.

Disney's last will and testament is expected to fetch between $40,000 and $60,000, said Brian Chanes, head of acquisitions at Profiles in History.

Disney co-founded an animation studio in 1923, which eventually grew into a feature film production studio with films such as "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Bambi" and "Cinderella." He died in 1966 aged 65.

Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Nicole Nee; Editing by Darren Schuettler

