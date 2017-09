CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger attends the Allen & Co Media Conference in Sun Valley, Idaho July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

PORTLAND, Oregon (Reuters) - Shareholders of the Walt Disney Co on Tuesday re-elected Chairman and Chief Executive Bob Iger and nine other members to the company’s board.

Disney announced the voting results at the media company’s annual shareholder meeting in Portland, Oregon.

The results are preliminary, based on ballots cast before the meeting.