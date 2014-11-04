FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney cloud movie service adds Google Play purchases
#Technology News
November 4, 2014 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Disney cloud movie service adds Google Play purchases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said its cloud-based movie service will expand to include purchases made through the Google Play online store, the latest in a string of moves by Hollywood studios to encourage digital ownership.

Disney launched the service called Disney Movies Anywhere in February, initially allowing users to buy Disney, Pixar and Marvel films through the service’s app or website, or through Apple Inc’s iTunes store.

Starting Tuesday, purchases made through Google Inc’s Google Play will also be accessible via Disney Movies Anywhere on computers, Android mobile devices and TVs connected to the Internet through Google’s Chromecast device.

“We want to make it easy for movie fans to enjoy all of their past and future digital purchases across all of their devices,” said Jonathan Zepp, head of Google Play Movies partnerships.

Studios are trying to steer movie fans to digital purchases as sales of physical discs fade.

The integration of Google Play into Disney Movies Anywhere coincides with the digital release of Disney films “Maleficent” and “Planes: Fire and Rescue.”

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
