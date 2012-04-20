Disney CEO comments on outgoing film chief

Robert A. Iger, president and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Co. attends a media briefing in Glendale, Calfornia September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Iger thanked outgoing film studio chairman Rich Ross for his work at the company for more than a decade.

Ross’ leadership “opened doors for Disney around the world, making our brand part of daily life for millions of people,” Iger said in a statement on Friday.

“I appreciate his countless contributions throughout his entire career at Disney, and expect he will have tremendous success in whatever he chooses to do next,” Iger said.

Ross stepped down on Friday after a two-year stint that included the release of “John Carter,” one of the biggest film flops in recent Hollywood history.