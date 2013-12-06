FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney secures rights for future 'Indiana Jones' films
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 6, 2013 / 10:48 PM / 4 years ago

Disney secures rights for future 'Indiana Jones' films

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The main gate of entertainment giant Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California May 5, 2009. Disney is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has gained marketing and distribution rights for any future “Indiana Jones” films under an agreement with Paramount Pictures, the studio that released the first four movies in the blockbuster franchise.

Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, will retain distribution rights to the original four films, the companies said in a statement on Friday. The “Indiana Jones” movies were produced by Lucasfilm, which Disney acquired in 2012.

Disney has not announced plans for a fifth “Indiana Jones” movie, though the new deal could make it easier to move forward on a new installment. Paramount will receive an undisclosed share of the proceeds from any future films.

The series began with 1981 film “Raiders of the Lost Ark” starring Harrison Ford as a hero archeologist. Ford starred in three later films, most recently “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” in 2008. Steven Spielberg directed each of the four movies, which have grossed $1.9 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Ronald Grover, Richard Chang and Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.