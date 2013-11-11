Disney video game executive to leave post

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Media company Walt Disney Co said on Monday it had reorganized its interactive unit, which houses video games and online properties, and that Co-President John Pleasants will leave his current post.

Disney said it consolidated the unit’s video game and media groups under Jimmy Pitaro, the division’s other co-president. Pleasants will serve as a consultant to the business.

The two were appointed co-presidents in October 2010 to turn around the money-losing unit.

The interactive unit reported a profit for the quarter that ended in September, earning $16 million after losing $76 million a year ago, partially on sales of its ambitious new Disney Infinity console game. The company said it has sold more than 1 million Infinity starter packs.

Disney shares slipped 0.4 percent to $68.31 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.