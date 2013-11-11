FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney video game executive to leave post
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 11, 2013 / 5:48 PM / 4 years ago

Disney video game executive to leave post

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Media company Walt Disney Co said on Monday it had reorganized its interactive unit, which houses video games and online properties, and that Co-President John Pleasants will leave his current post.

Disney said it consolidated the unit’s video game and media groups under Jimmy Pitaro, the division’s other co-president. Pleasants will serve as a consultant to the business.

The two were appointed co-presidents in October 2010 to turn around the money-losing unit.

The interactive unit reported a profit for the quarter that ended in September, earning $16 million after losing $76 million a year ago, partially on sales of its ambitious new Disney Infinity console game. The company said it has sold more than 1 million Infinity starter packs.

Disney shares slipped 0.4 percent to $68.31 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.