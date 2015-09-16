FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Disney gives peek of latest 'Jungle Book' film
September 16, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

Disney gives peek of latest 'Jungle Book' film

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Walt Disney Pictures has released the first trailer of its latest big screen adaptation of “The Jungle Book” -- this time as a live action film mixed with computer-generated imagery.

Based on the book by Rudyard Kipling, this version has been adapted by “Iron Man” director Jon Favreau.

Hollywood stars Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Christopher Walken and Idris Elba provide the voices in the film. Newcomer Neel Sethi portrays the young Mowgli.

“The Jungle Book” hits cinemas next April.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
