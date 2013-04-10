FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Disney lays off about 150 movie studio employees
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 10, 2013 / 5:55 PM / in 4 years

Disney lays off about 150 movie studio employees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Wednesday confirmed the company is laying off employees in its movie studio division, a cost-cutting step after a review of the unit’s operations.

In a brief statement, Disney said it “made the difficult decision to reduce our staffing levels” in several studio divisions. The move is “part of an ongoing review to ensure that the studios’ operational structure and economics align with the demands of the current marketplace,” the company said.

About 150 employees, less than 5 percent of the studio’s staff, will lose their jobs, a source with knowledge of the decision said. The bulk of the cuts are in the home entertainment, marketing and technology divisions and include fewer than 10 people in the animation unit.

Reuters reported on April 4 that Disney expected to begin layoffs in the studio in the latest cost-reduction step to emerge from a company-wide review.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.