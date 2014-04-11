FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Maker Studios CEO sues to block Disney purchase: WSJ
April 11, 2014 / 12:44 AM / 3 years ago

Former Maker Studios CEO sues to block Disney purchase: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The water tank of The Walt Disney Co Studios is pictured in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - The co-founder and former chief executive of Maker Studios, Danny Zappin, filed a lawsuit aimed at preventing a shareholder vote on a takeover offer from Walt Disney Co, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Zappin and three other former Maker executives asked a California court to issue a temporary restraining order to delay an April 15 vote by Maker shareholders, the Journal said.

Disney agreed in March to buy Maker Studios, one of YouTube’s largest networks, for $500 million.

A Disney spokeswoman had no comment.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine. Editing by Andre Grenon

