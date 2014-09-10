FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maker Studios viewers hip jumps after Disney purchase
September 10, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Maker Studios viewers hip jumps after Disney purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Monthly viewers hip of videos from Maker Studios more than doubled to 9 billion after Walt Disney Co purchased the multichannel network in May, Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Wednesday.

Viewership for Maker, one of the biggest networks on Google Inc’s YouTube, stood at 4 billion per month before Disney acquired Maker in a deal valued at up to $950 million, Rasulo said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Diane Craft

